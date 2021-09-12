Region Two outreach to inform Budget 2022

-Ministers Edghill and Bharrat tell residents

OVER the weekend, almost the entire People’s Progressive Party/Civic Cabinet has been conducting various outreaches throughout the communities of Region Two, Pomeroon-Supenaam.

These forums centre specifically on receiving feedback from residents, especially in relation to outstanding issues and concerns that they may have. According to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat, the matters raised will help to inform the contents of the national 2022 budget – the third to be presented since August 2020.

During an outreach to Bethany village in the Supenaam River on Friday, Minister Edghill committed to remedying several issues affecting residents. These include the provision of a bigger school boat and engine to transport in excess of 60 secondary school students to and from school on the Essequibo coast; the acceleration of the community’s electrification programme; and increased access to more lands for logging and other commercial activities.

Added to that, Minister Edghill also tasked one of the community support officers with compiling a list of persons who are in need of employment, so that they can be considered for various vacancies that exist within the region.

Edghill also visited the teachers at the Good Hope Nursery School Annex, also located along the Supenaam River. There, he committed to assisting electrification of the school building.

Later on Saturday, Minister Bharrat visited Aurora village where he encouraged residents to air their concerns, since these will all be documented and considered as the government prepares the national 2022 budget.

Minister Bharrat during the engagement also made commitments to rectifying several issues affecting some of the residents, most particularly, a female logger within the community.

He also pleaded with the residents to get vaccinated so that Guyana can soon return to some level of normalcy. Today, the government will bring the curtain down on its outreach and after a brief period of finalisation, a number of new initiatives to bring relief to the residents of Region Two.