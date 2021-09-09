Construction supplies company opens $800M complex at LBI

AHEAD of an impending construction boom in Guyana, IBIS Construction Equipment Sales and Rentals (ICON), owned jointly by the local Farfan & Mendes Group and FT Farfan of Trinidad and Tobago, has expanded its operations with an $800 million complex at LBI, on the East Coast of Demerara.

The company was established officially on September 19, 2020, but, owing to its owners, boasts over 100 years of experience in the construction industry.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, while delivering remarks at the launch of the new complex, said the government welcomes private sector development for the modernisation and transformation of Guyana.

“We see ourselves as policy makers, people who create the incentives, help to determine the correct architecture and climate and environment and allows the private sector to get their feet in, do what they know to do and to help lift this country to greatness,” Minister Edghill said.

The minister said Guyana is set for take off not only in oil and gas but in other sectors. He made specific mention to the construction sector and the vision which the government has to transform the country.

With that, he urged heads of the company to work along with the government to prepare Guyanese for the construction boom.

“Partner with the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training so that we could have more people equipped and trained to operate because the more people that are looking for a work, means more equipment would be sold; people would genuinely want to buy more,” the Minister said.

Chairman of ICON, Andrew Mendes, said the company is elated to be operating in Guyana with industry-leading brands, and to be part of the continued development and growth of such a dynamic market.

He assured locals that the company intends to build the capacity of Guyanese to be part of the business.

“Farfan and Mendes has always been committed to community and part of that community and it is important for us and everything that we have done.

“While we may bring in experienced people from outside to build the capacity of our people, so that they can take over the rolls, that is only transient. It is bringing in that expertise from the outside to help build our capacity as a business and that has applied to ICON in every way,” he related.

ICON represents internationally established industry brands such as JCB, Atlas Copco, Belle, Mulitquip, Lincoln Electric, Linde, Thompson Pumps, Dewalt/Milwaukee, Generac and JLG, among other leading brands.

The company’s factory-trained technicians are constantly updated on new developments in the industry, including the latest equipment, technologies and tools to be able to supply the market with the best products and service.

“We offer an extensive range of equipment and tools including but not limited to excavators, backhoes, scissors lifts, power systems, generators, welding equipment, compressors, and forklifts as well as drills, saws and other power tools,” the company said on its Facebook page.