GTT introduces more self-service kiosks at retail stores

AS the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) continues to ramp up efforts to make doing business easier for its customers, the company has installed nine additional ‘GTT Express’ self-service kiosks to aid customers in paying their bills and ‘top up’ in less than three minutes.

According to a release, the GTT Express kiosks now available at GTT’s Forgarty’s, Giftland, Grove and Parika locations will allow customers to pay their GTT bills with cash, VISA debit or MasterCard. Customers will also have the option to choose either a printed receipt at the kiosk or have it sent via email or SMS after each transaction.

GTT’s Chief Operating Officer of Mobile Services, Richard Stanton, said the company is pleased to introduce more innovative ways to help reduce the amount of time a customer spends at its retail stores, and in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, be able to conduct business in a relatively safe environment.

“While we have introduced a number of payment options for customers to pay their bills like the MyGTT app and the mmg+ app, many customers are still bent on visiting the stores. Our aim is to completely satisfy all our customers. So, we hope that this new solution will make their transactions easier and faster at our retail locations,” Stanton said.

He added: “Our efforts will not stop here. We will continue to explore other innovative ways to align with our Together We Rise promises and make doing business easier with GTT.”

In July, GTT introduced its first two Express Kiosks at its 55 Brickdam location. So far, a number of customers have utilised the service and have expressed satisfaction with the new solution.

More information on the GTT Express Kiosk can be accessed via www.gtt.co.gy/gtt-kiosk