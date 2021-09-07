Two suffer head injuries during fight over pig

A BRAWL over a pig on Sunday at number 51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, has left Tyrese George, 16, and Marvin Ross, 56, nursing injuries to their heads.

The police related that 57-year-old Wayne Heyligar and 43-year-old Terrence George had a heated argument over a pig and during the argument, 56-year-old Morvin Ross ‘rushed up’ to Terrence George with a cutlass.

Seeing that, George’s teenaged son Tyrese took the cutlass away from Ross and ran behind Heyligar. However, Heyligar overpowered the teen, took the cutlass away and dealt him one chop to the head.

The elder George then picked up a piece of wood and lashed Ross to his head, causing him to receive injures.

Both, Ross and Tyrese were picked up in a conscious state and escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Tyrese was admitted a patient while Marvin was treated and sent away.

Terrence was arrested and placed in custody as investigations continue.