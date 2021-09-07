News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Two suffer head injuries during fight over pig
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
pig

A BRAWL over a pig on Sunday at number 51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, has left Tyrese George, 16, and Marvin Ross, 56, nursing injuries to their heads.

The police related that 57-year-old Wayne Heyligar and 43-year-old Terrence George had a heated argument over a pig and during the argument, 56-year-old Morvin Ross ‘rushed up’ to Terrence George with a cutlass.

Seeing that, George’s teenaged son Tyrese took the cutlass away from Ross and ran behind Heyligar. However, Heyligar overpowered the teen, took the cutlass away and dealt him one chop to the head.

The elder George then picked up a piece of wood and lashed Ross to his head, causing him to receive injures.

Both, Ross and Tyrese were picked up in a conscious state and escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Tyrese was admitted a patient while Marvin was treated and sent away.

Terrence was arrested and placed in custody as investigations continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.