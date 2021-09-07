Linden duo abandon car with $6.6M in marijuana after seeing police

POLICE are hunting two men who reportedly abandoned a car with 44 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $6.6M on Sunday night in Linden.

The incident occurred just about 21:40 hrs at the Wismar Bridge.

Police, acting on information received, visited the eastern side of the bridge at around 21:40hrs when they observed a grey car (PWW 9605) in the line of traffic.

The vehicle was being driven by one of the suspects and upon seeing the ranks approaching, he and the other male in the motorcar exited and fled into the thick vegetation south of the Wismar Bridge.

The ranks gave chase while one policeman managed to stop the car which was still in drive mode.

The vehicle was taken to the McKenzie Police Station and despite efforts to apprehend the suspects, they made good their escape.

The car was searched and six bulky parcels containing leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis, were found in the trunk. It was weighed and amounted to 44lbs/20kgs.

Additionally, a relative of one of the suspects is now in custody after he allegedly assaulted a police sergeant.

Based on information, the police visited the One Mile, Wismar home of one of the suspects and during efforts to make checks for him they encountered the brother of the man.

They requested permission to conduct a search on his person and he violently pushed the policeman away, causing him to fall to the ground, receiving injuries to his left hand in the region of the elbow.

The man then allegedly assaulted several other ranks in the process of being arrested.

He was eventually arrested and escorted to the McKenzie Police Station where he was placed into custody.

The sergeant and two other ranks sought medical attention at the Linden Hospital Complex where they were treated and sent away.