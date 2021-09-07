News Archives
$23M office building to enhance GWI, housing authority operations in Lethem
Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, with other officials inspecting the construction site for the new CH&PA and GWI office building in Lethem, Region Nine
Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, with other officials inspecting the construction site for the new CH&PA and GWI office building in Lethem, Region Nine

A $23M building is being constructed to house the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) and Guyana Water Incorporated offices (GWI) in Lethem, Region Nine.

The offices are expected to improve services for thousands of residents in more than 57 villages in the region.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, visited the site at the Lethem Commercial Block over the weekend, along with GWI’s Director of Hinterland Services, Ramchand Jailall.
This follows an earlier visit in May, when the symbolic turning of the sod was done by the minister.

The minister stated that in addition to improving water services to residents, the new office will also considerably reduce GWI’s financial burden in the long term.

“GWI is currently renting a building that houses about 10 staff here in Region Nine. Upon completion, this new facility will significantly cut that expenditure and the company will be able to use its resources in a better way,” said the minister.

The minister also emphasised the importance of the provision of potable water in hinterland communities, as part of bridging gaps and ensuring equal access to services available in coastal regions.

Meanwhile, in the housing sector, the minister said the CH&PA’s regional department, which is presently housed at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), will now have adequate facilities to service customers.

Minister Croal underlined that, as part of strengthening the regional housing office, the ministry is also embarking on capacity building for staff. In fact, a new Regional Housing Officer is expected to be appointed before the end of September. This, he said, will also advance the provision of quality service and help the government achieve its housing vision.

The office will measure 20×40 feet. The foundation of the building is in the process of completion and the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Staff Reporter

