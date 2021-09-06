News Archives
Keep tradition, cultural identity alive
One of the cultural presentations at the Amerindian Heritage celebration in Lethem
– Minister Croal urges St. Ignatius residents

HOUSING and Water Minister Collin Croal on Sunday joined regional officials and others from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs for the official opening ceremony of this year’s mini- Amerindian Heritage celebration in Lethem, Region Nine, at the St. Ignatius Benab Ground.

Minister Croal who delivered the feature address, called on persons to stay true to the theme, “Maintaining our traditional integrity; celebrating our cultural identity.”

He noted that while the world is rapidly changing and change is necessary for growth and development, it is important for Guyana’s first peoples to maintain their identities and keep their culture alive.

“As parents and elders you must pass traditions down to your children; they must stay close to their roots but at the same time they must be able to adapt to change,” he said.
The minister also reassured those gathered of the government’s commitment to the development of all hinterland communities.

“As a government we are working to bridge the gaps in the education, health and every other sector to ensure that our people benefit from equal access to all services,” he said.
Residents were urged to celebrate with modesty before the start of several events.

Regional Chairman Brian Allicock also urged them to celebrate responsibly.
“We understand we are operating in a pandemic, but the reality is that our people are starved for recreational activities; as such, it is important for persons to act responsibly,” he said.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Affairs, Ryan Tulsi, extended greetings to the villagers on behalf of Minister Pauline Sukhai, noting that the ministry stands committed to ensuring sustainable development across every Amerindian village in the country.

The residents participated in archery, cotton-spinning, basket-weaving, cassava-grating and fire-lighting competitions. Trophies were also handed over to winners in the male and female categories for the early-morning 5km race.

