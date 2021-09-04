Virtual catalogue launched to showcase local export-ready products

WITH the COVID-19 pandemic altering the orthodox way of interaction and restricting authorities from hosting important events such as GuyExpo to promote local businesses, the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) has moved to create an online catalogue where Guyanese-manufactured products could be showcased.

This virtual export catalogue could be assessed through Go-Invest’s website, at www.goinvest.gov.gy/exporter_catalog.

The catalogue features products grouped according to categories such as beverages, spices, forest products, condiments, handicraft and textiles. And within those categories the manufacturers are listed with their products and contact information.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an absence of sufficient physical means of promoting local products, such as tradeshows and exhibitions; hence, GO-Invest saw the need to provide our local producers with some more strategic avenues for the promotion of our Guyanese products,” Go-Invest said in a press release on Friday.

Further, with Guyana poised to participate in the Dubai Expo from October 1, 2021 to March 23, 2020, which is expected to be a critical venture to promote Guyanese products, Go-Invest believes that the virtual catalogue will serve to support export promotion to give companies the opportunity to be showcased not only in Dubai, but also at other expos around the world.

The major private sector bodies such as the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce Industry (GCCI) were invited to encourage their members to utilise the Virtual Export Catalogue as a tool to showcase their products.

The companies to date that have taken up the opportunity to be a part of the inaugural virtual catalogue include Bulkan Timbers, Durable Wood Products, Essence of Herbs, Edward Beharry Group of Companies, Banks DIH Limited, Demerara Distillers Limited, Leatherland International, Amazon Authentics, Rainforest Pottery, Nand Persaud Company Limited, National Milling Company, Sterling Products Limited, Umami Inc., Seduction by CIM, Comfort Sleep, GuyAmerica Furniture, Amy’s Pomeroon Foods and Mohamed Handicraft Dolls.

When viewing a company’s profile on the website, the viewer will be apprised of contact person, telephone numbers, email addresses, the business address in Guyana and their website, along with their range of products and a description of products.

Further, in addition to photos of their complete product line, companies were also invited to submit a one-minute video production featuring the development process of a main product from the stage of raw material to that of the final product, which is also attached to their profile.

Go-Invest highlighted that the catalogue is intended to be a permanent fixture on the Go-Invest website and will be regularly updated. So, companies are still encouraged to make their submissions to Go-Invest in order to have their products featured in this catalogue.

Another recent feature of the export department is the Exporters’ Handbook. This was created with the first-time exporter in mind. It provides information needed to navigate the process of exporting, from assessing the readiness to mode of transport.