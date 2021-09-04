GRA officers shot during anti-smuggling operation at Mahaica

TWO officers attached to the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) were shot to the face and abdomen while trying to intercept a vessel suspected to be used for the purpose of smuggling customed goods along the Mahaica River, on Thursday evening.

According to a statement from GRA, at approximately 11:45 hours, a team of LEID officers in coordination with police ranks, acting on information received, moved to intercept the motor vessel suspected to be transporting the customed goods, when the GRA vessel came under high-powered and spotlighted gunfire.

The LEID officers took evasive action by lying flat in their vessel and returned fire in the general direction of the perpetrators; however, the perpetuator’s bullets pierced the GRA’s vessel and injured two of the officers in the abdomen and face.

The authority reported that the seriously injured officers are undergoing surgery and LEID officers are yet to determine whether any perpetuators were injured. The owner of the vessel, who is known to both the GRA and the police for his smuggling activities, is being sought for questioning as investigations continue.

GRA highlighted that despite the constant threat to their lives, LEID officers continue to fearlessly execute their duty in order to curb the scourge of smuggling and safeguard the country’s revenues.

Additionally, the authority said it is opened to the help of the public and will continue to utilise the resources of its sister agencies to aid in the fight against smuggling.