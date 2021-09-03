Over 5,000 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in one day

HEALTH Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, said a record 5,240 adults and children received their COVID-19 jabs on Wednesday, the highest number to be vaccinated in any one day since the countrywide campaign began.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] we had record numbers of vaccinations. So, yesterday we recorded 5,240 persons receiving their vaccinations, so I would say that’s a record high for us and I do hope that this trend continues… this has been one of the highest vaccination rates by schools that we’ve completed so far,” Dr. Anthony said during Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

Wednesday’s vaccination drive at Queens College saw some 951 adolescents taking the Pfizer jab, while at other sites some 1,691 adults took their first dose and 2,595 adults took their second dose.

The Health Minister commended teachers for assisting with the registration process, which allowed more vaccines to be administered.

“So, the staff of the ministry focused more on doing the vaccination. So, I think the collaboration was a good one, and which allowed us to really be able to provide more vaccination for the people who turn up,” Minister Anthony said.

The adolescents’ vaccination drive was taken to schools in Region Three, where scores of children will be immunised.

“In Region Three, as of today [Thursday], we will be at the West Demerara Secondary School and we would also be at the Leonora Secondary school and at Greenwich Park Primary. So, I do hope that persons in Region Three would bring their children out to these facilities,” Dr. Anthony said.

Nationally, so far, 316,973 persons or 61.8 per cent of the country’s adult population have taken the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 165,401 or 32.2 per cent took both doses.

The Ministry of Health has also administered 4,362 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents.

Dr. Anthony urged persons to take the COVID-19 vaccine and protect themselves from the deadly disease. He is also reminding parents to walk with a form of identification and parental consent forms when taking their children for the vaccine. (DPI)