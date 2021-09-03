News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana donates US$50,000 to aid recovery efforts in Haiti
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The 2021 Haiti earthquake resulted in hundreds of lives being lost, and thousands of persons being injured (Aljazeera photo)
The 2021 Haiti earthquake resulted in hundreds of lives being lost, and thousands of persons being injured (Aljazeera photo)

—more help promised

GUYANA has so far donated US$50,000 (over G$10 million) to its sister country, Haiti, which was severely hit by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on August 14.

Speaking on the side-lines of an event on Wednesday, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, said that the Government of Guyana has every intention to lend further assistance to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member State.

Dr. Ali said that Haiti has requested that money be sent directly to the country, instead of supplies.
“When we got that note that [Haiti] preferred cash, I had already instructed [Ministry of] Foreign Affairs to release immediately, US$50,000.

“Then we [also] opened an account with the private sector to raise money. So, I think within another week and a half we will see what comes into the account, but the government will definitely be making another [contribution] with whatever is in that account to Haiti,” President Ali related.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali (Office of the President photo)

Almost immediately after Haiti was devastated by the earthquake, Dr. Ali pledged his support to provide whatever assistance possible to the citizens of the island-nation.

At that time, the Office of the President, in a statement, said that President Ali was in telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Dr. Ariel Henry, and the Chairman of CARICOM, Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, to ascertain how Guyana can lend its assistance to Haiti’s relief and recovery efforts.

“Guyana’s support will be part of a regional relief and recovery initiative that will be coordinated by the Chairman of CARICOM,” the release had noted.

The earthquake killed more than 300 people and injured almost 2000 others. In 2010, when Haiti was hit with a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, Guyana, under the leadership of then President, Bharrat Jagdeo, had donated some $260 million.

At that time, Guyana was hailed as the “most generous” contributor to earthquake-relief efforts for Haiti, followed by Ghana, according to a February 2010 article published in Stabroek News.

The rankings of generosity were measured against the countries’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and recorded by the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which had been tracking all financial pledges and assistance given to Haiti.

Guyana, according to a Stabroek News article, was also mentioned in the list among the most giving people in terms of how much money was donated per person, ranking sixth behind Canada; Sweden; Norway; Denmark and Finland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.