Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana sign security master plan

–as tripartite defence talks wrap up in Cayenne

A HIGH-level delegation from Guyana participated in the first edition of the Guiana Shield Strategic Dialogue held from August 25-27, 2021, in Cayenne, French Guiana.

The Guyana delegation, led by Prime Minister of Guyana, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, included Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and National Security Adviser to the President, Captain Gerry Gouveia.

Other members of the team were Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, Colonel Omar Khan; Director of Customs Anti-Narcotic Agency, James Singh; Staff Officer of the Guyana Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel Andy Pompey; Aide to the Chief of Staff, Captain Rondell Douglas and Aide to the Prime Minister, Captain Godwin Cameron.

At the trilateral engagement, which also involved Suriname and France, the discussion centred on joint security threats and challenges facing the countries.

The dialogue also underscored the importance of shared respective understanding of the regional strategic defence and security environment and about how the countries can collaborate and structure their operational and technical co-operation in the fight against the security threats and other challenges facing the populations, territories, maritime space and interests.

Within the framework of the Guiana Shield Strategic Dialogue on security and defence and to develop a common security masterplan, the countries agreed on exchanging views and working closely on technical and operational areas, including increased joint land and sea patrol missions.

It was also agreed that the countries would be striving for a global and co-ordinated approach against illicit trafficking and serious crimes, including drug trafficking, illegal gold mining, environmental crimes and irregular immigration with a focus on anticipation, threat assessment and prevention.

Further, there are plans to augment joint attention on the environment and climate change, including security and defence impact on climate change, and to help safeguard essential conditions for peace and sustainable development.

Suriname’s delegation was led by Defence Minister, Krishna Mathoera, and the French Delegation by Brigadier General Régis Colcombet.

(DPI)