Bus driver found with narcotics
The parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis
The parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis

A 53-year-old male bus driver was intercepted at Kurupukari Crossing with two parcels containing suspected cannabis during a search of his vehicle by police on Saturday evening.

According to Police Headquarters, acting on information received, police made contact with the driver of minibus, BWW 8540, and informed the driver of the allegation that he is suspected to be transporting narcotics.

Subsequently, a search was conducted on the minibus and a large brown parcel was found in the back seat which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis while a black taped parcel was also found concealed in a compartment.

The suspect was cautioned, arrested and taken to the Lethem Police Station, along with the suspected cannabis where he was placed into custody pending investigations.

