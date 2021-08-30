50 per cent of Region Five adult population immunised against COVID-19

ABOUT 50 per cent of Region Five’s adult population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, Regional Vice-Chairman, Rion Peters has confirmed.

Speaking with the Department for Public Information (DPI) on Friday, Peters said there has been vaccine hesitancy from residents, hence, the progress made thus far is one which the regional administration welcomes.

Since the first COVID case was discovered in March 2020, the region launched a robust COVID-19 education campaign, which helped the region to maintain a low number of positive cases. Checkpoints were also implemented for persons entering the region from Regions Four and Six.

Individuals were screened for elevated body temperatures and other symptoms for early diagnosis, isolation and treatment of positive cases.

A quarantine facility with 22 beds was also established at the Experiment Health Centre.

However, the region saw an upsurge in COVID cases after the first quarter of this year.

As such, Peters said the administration remains committed to enforcing the measures outlined by the Ministry of Health to help prevent the transmission of the deadly disease. The regional COVID-19 Task Force conducts daily checks at restaurants, bars and other public places to ensure residents are abiding by these measures.

“We continue to encourage our citizens to get vaccinated because that is the only way we as a region and, by extension, the country can truly beat COVID-19. So, we continue to educate our people and continue to visit communities to speak this message to help protect them from the disease,” he added.

Communities such as Bush Lot, Mahaicony, Rose Hall and the Bath Market, among others were identified as hotspots in the region.

As of August 27, Region Five had recorded 818 cases.

Additionally, the Vice-Chairman said the region’s health sector continues to make significant strides in the delivery of health care services.

Peters added that the administration intends to assist in meeting the government’s goal of providing adequate universal primary and secondary healthcare services. (DPI)