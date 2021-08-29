Retired cop dies in Buck Hall accident

AN accident at Number 36 KM Road, Buck Hall, on Thursday last, claimed the life of 56-year-old Gordon Mansfield, a retired Assistant Superintendent of the Guyana Police Force and of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

According to Police Headquarters, Mansfield was, at the time, travelling in a motor pick-up bearing registration number, PVV 8623, owned by Aurora Gold Mines Inc and was being driven by one Michael Rose, 36, of Wismar, Linden.

Police reported that the vehicle left Aurora Gold Mining Camp for Buck Hall, and while proceeding east in the process of descending a hill, the driver lost control and flipped several times before driving off the road and ending up on the southern parapet.

As a result, the driver, Mansfield and two other occupants– Daniel Powell, 24, of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown and Sherwin Grimes, 53, of Linden — received injuries about their bodies.

They were all picked up by public-spirited persons and transported to the Gold Field Health Centre where Mansfield died while receiving treatment.

The others were treated and transferred via aircraft to the Woodlands Hospital, Georgetown where Grimes was admitted as a patient and the others were treated and discharged.

ASP Mansfield was seconded to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in 2014 and 2016 as a Police Prosecutor under the Early Case Assessment Programme (ECAP) prosecuting police matters in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 1 and 3.

Former ECAP Police Prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent Vishnu Hunt, who worked with Mansfield at these Chambers, expressed sadness at this death. He described Mansfield as a very friendly and well-mannered individual who got along well with his peers, superiors and subordinates.

After leaving these Chambers, ASP Mansfield returned to the Brickdam Police Station to serve in the Court Superintendent’s Office and later worked in the Court Superintendent’s Office in Region 3, West Coast Demerara.

ASP Mansfield proceeded on pre-retirement leave on September 15, 2020.