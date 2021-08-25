Guyana ready to collaborate with UAE on climate change

–President Ali said, accepts Letters of Credence from non-resident UAE Ambassador

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has said that Guyana is prepared to collaborate with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to combat climate change and achieve other bilateral objectives. President Ali made this statement after accepting the Letters of Credence from the non-resident Ambassador of the UAE to Guyana, Saleh Ahmad Salem Alzaraim Alsuwaidi, at the Office of the President, on Tuesday.

The Head of State first conveyed best wishes and warm greetings to the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, before highlighting the importance of collaboration between the two countries.

“There are many areas that we can focus on to develop our bilateral relations. Both of our countries share similar objectives,” President Ali reasoned.

The President related that Guyana is on a path to transforming its economy while mitigating the effects of climate change. This, he added, will be done through the prioritisation of the government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

“I hope we can work together to develop our collaboration in this area,” the Head of State said.

He added that the impending establishment of Guyana’s Mission in the capital of the UAE—Abu Dhabi—is a testimony to the government’s commitment to give “practical meaning” to its relations with the UAE.

GENEROUS DONATIONS

The President also used the opportunity to thank the UAE for its assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic through “generous donations” of medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). President Ali also congratulated the UAE for hosting Expo Dubai 2020 (from October 2021 to March 2022) and said that he is looking forward to attending the event in October. “Excellency, I wish to assure you of the full support of the Government of Guyana in the discharge of your duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates, for the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. I wish you a productive and successful tenure ahead,” President Ali said.

Meanwhile, the ambassador extended best wishes to President Ali and said that the focus of his mission, as directed by his President, is to develop the bilateral relationship between the two countries. (Office of the President)