News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Delta Airlines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020 (REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo)
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020 (REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo)

(Reuters) – DELTA Air Lines (DAL.N), on Wednesday, said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19.
The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
A number of U.S. companies, including Delta competitor, United Airlines (UAL.O), have mandated shots for their employees to protect their operations from the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has hit parts of the country with lower vaccination levels.
President Joe Biden has also urged private businesses to require employees to be vaccinated.
In a staff memo, Chief Executive, Ed Bastian, said the monthly surcharge would take effect on November 1.

Bastian said the surcharge is necessary to address the financial risk the Atlanta-based airline faces from the decision to not vaccinate.
A Delta Air spokesperson said the average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost the company $40,000 per person. The surcharge would apply to the entire workforce and a proof or documentation of vaccination will be needed to avoid it, the spokesperson said.
Chris Riggins, spokesman for the Air Line Pilots Association at Delta, said the union does not intend to oppose the proposed surcharge because it would not affect the healthcare plan it has negotiated with the airline for its members. But since most of the pilots are not covered by the union-negotiated plan, Riggins said they would see an increase in their healthcare costs if they decide to remain unvaccinated.
In the memo, Bastian said 75 per cent of Delta Air’s workforce has been vaccinated. However, all the employees who have been hospitalised with COVID-19 in recent weeks were not fully vaccinated, he said.

While Delta had refrained from making the shots mandatory for its staff, its latest move was in sharp contrast to the policy being pursued by rivals such as American Airlines (AAL.O) and Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), which are “strongly encouraging” their employees to get vaccinated.
American Airlines is offering vaccinated employees an additional day off in 2022 and $50 through its employee recognition platform.
Bastian said unvaccinated Delta employees will be required to wear masks in all indoor settings, effective immediately.
Any employee in the United States who is not fully vaccinated will be required to take a COVID-19 test every week. The mandatory testing will start on September 12.
Those who test positive for the virus will be required to isolate and remain out of the workplace, Bastian said.
The company will offer COVID-19 pay protection starting September 30 only to fully vaccinated employees who are experiencing a breakthrough infection, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.