Rehabilitation of Cane Grove Access Road ongoing
Road

— inclement weather, other factors resulted in delays

WORKS are ongoing on the rehabilitation of the Cane Grove Access Road, Region Four, to improve ease of travel for residents.
The Ministry of Public Works had awarded a contract to the tune of $200 million to Colin Talbot Construction on December 29, 2020 for the works to be done, with a commencement order for January 11, 2021. Presently, the works are about 45 per cent complete. The project is divided into four sections. The first and fourth sections constitute the scarification of the highway, which requires placement of crusher aggregates and asphaltic concrete.
The second and third sections constitute the full reconstruction of the carriageway, which entails placing geo-fabric on the sub-base, white sand/sand clay, crusher aggregates and asphaltic concrete.

The contractor is currently placing crusher aggregates in section one, and compacting white sand/sand clay in section three. No works have been done in sections two and four. Payments have been made for 20 per cent of the placed materials since materials were not yet compacted and tested.
There are breaches in the river defence in the area, which causes flooding to undermine the road structure. To remedy this, the Sea and River Defence Department of the Work Services Group is working to create a temporary structure to assist in the completion of the carriageway.
The Ministry of Public Works acknowledges that the project is behind schedule. This is due to inclement weather and other factors; however, the ministry is assuring citizens that efforts are being made to complete to works in the shortest possible time. (DPI)

Staff Reporter

