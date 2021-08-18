US team briefed about elements in US exciting racial hostility, threatening peace, stability in Guyana

— US to enlist Guyana’s support to tackle organised crimes, extradition, deportation, prosecution of fugitives

A US team, on Wednesday, updated the Attorney-General on a number of areas in the legal sector that the US Government will enlist the support of the Attorney-General’s Chambers, in particular, organised financial crimes, extraditions, deportations and the prosecution of fugitives who may have committed offences in either Guyana or the USA, or in both countries. The discussions also focused on certain strategic areas which need to be strengthened, especially in the area of forensic investigations by collaboration between the two countries, a release from the Attorney-General Chamber said.

The US team comprised representatives of the US Law Enforcement Agencies, including the US Marshals Service, Department of Justice, New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force as well as Special Agent Diplomatic Service; US Embassy, Georgetown, Guyana.

The Attorney-General also raised the issue of persons operating on the airwaves and in the social media, resident in the United States but by their constant publications, threatening peace, stability and public order and exciting racial hostilities in Guyana as a new and emerging problem which will have to be confronted sooner than later.

The Attorney-General, the release noted, intimated that even the US Ambassador to Guyana is the subject of attacks from these reckless and fringe elements.

Minister Nandlall reaffirmed the Guyana Government’s continued commitment to partner and work closely with the US security services for the benefit of both nations as he highlighted that tackling crime is a priority of his government.

Follow-up engagements are planned flowing from the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting, the release stated.

At the end of the meeting, the Attorney-General was gifted with a symbolic badge on behalf of the United States Marshals Service, Department of Justice, New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and New York City Division/Citywide Fugitive Enforcement Operations.