Linden to get state-of-the-art agro-processing facility
Region 10 Regional Agriculture officer, Derick Collins
Region 10 Regional Agriculture officer, Derick Collins

— $9.6M contract inked to rehabilitate processing and packaging facility at Watooka

A contract was signed on Monday through the Ministry of Agriculture for the rehabilitation of a packaging and processing facility at Watooka, Linden. The facility is expected to significantly boost the agriculture sector in the region. Regional Agriculture Officer, Derick Collins, in a telephone interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday, lauded the investment, contending that it will allow farmers to add value to their produce.
He also said that the much-welcomed investment will contribute to the region’s ongoing feeding programme, promote a healthy life style among residents and complement the region’s monthly farmers’ market. The facility will be equipped with modern processing equipment that will convert raw foods into processed foods and reduce wastage. “I would like to commend such step that was taken to have such facility placed in such a strategic region,’’ Collins said.
On Monday, several agencies under the umbrella of the Ministry of Agriculture signed several contracts totalling in excess of $474 million.

