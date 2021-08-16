Cuban Medical Brigade commended for service to Guyana

HEALTH Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, said the government was grateful to the Cuban Medical Brigade for its service to Guyana over the past four years.

In his feature address at a farewell ceremony held at Duke Lodge, Friday evening, Dr. Anthony said he was pleased that the group which traditionally comprised only doctors, had been opened to other categories of health professionals.

“You have really done well, and we want to commend you for the work that you have done not only for Guyana, but globally.

“Here in Guyana of course, we have had the privilege of having various brigades coming and, over the years, we have seen the expansion of these brigades, not just to cover doctors, but we have nurses and other categories of health workers coming here,” he said.

Minister Anthony said Guyana was at a transition period and the expertise of its friends were welcomed and appreciated.

“That’s important because we are at a phase where we are growing our system and we might not have all the experience.

“Therefore, we would like to borrow some of your experience and to get some of that knowledge transferred to our local doctors.”

Minister Anthony said the Cuban health workers have helped to strengthen the local health sector.

“Not only have you proved on-the-ground experience here, but we have also benefitted from sending a lot of people to Cuba to study.

“And, in the not-so-distant past, when President Jagdeo was in office, we basically struck a very historic agreement where literally hundreds of young people from Guyana were able to go to Cuba to get medical training.”

Approximately 43 health professionals – nurses, doctors and technicians comprised the brigade. Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo and Cuban Ambassador to Guyana, Narciso Reinaldo Amador Socorro also attended the event. (DPI)