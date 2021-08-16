COVID-19 ‘under control’ in Region One

-says Regional Chairman

WITH the highest percentage of vaccinations recorded in the country thus far, Region One has “got COVID-19 under control,” according to Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley. The regional chairman, in a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, noted that over 60 per cent of the adult population has already taken their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He noted that daily, this number increases significantly.

Government has rolled out a strategic plan to achieve herd immunity and combat the deadly effects of the virus. The ongoing vaccination programme gives everyone above the age of 18 the opportunity to receive either the Russian-produced Sputnik V vaccine, the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine or the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

Ashley told this publication that due largely to misinformation, the region, like many other parts of the country, has faced some skepticism as it relates to the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. This has slowed down the rapid administration of the vaccine in the region, he said.

“Well, Region One, as you might be aware, is leading the COVID vaccination process where 60 plus per cent are vaccinated already and over the last few days, we have seen several persons becoming vaccinated. There were some hesitancies owed to the fact of misinformation, political gimmicks from politicians who themselves would have taken the vaccines but are telling the people not to,” Ashley expressed.

He noted that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has been using innovative ways to deliver public education campaigns to ensure accurate information is disseminated to residents. The RDC has also been mobilizing resources to ensure that vaccination sites are placed at accessible points around the region.

Ashley noted that in keeping with the vision of ease of access, a COVID-19 vaccination site was set up at the recently concluded US Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Programme (HAP) five-day medical outreach at Mabaruma and Port Kaituma.

He noted that on the first day of the outreach, the Ministry of Health officials administered the first dose to 60 persons.

Meanwhile, the regional chairman told this publication that since August 1, 2021, when the updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures took effect, the region’s COVID-19 vaccination drive has seen a significant and steady increase in the number of persons opting to get vaccinated.

Ashley explained that persons in the region are more cautious about not being allowed access into government buildings, as this is their main channel to voice their concerns and to get the necessary documentation for work and school.

“I think that too has given persons the courage to go and get the vaccine because they need the services and in Region One there isn’t a day that the office of the regional chairman don’t see the public; every day we see the public sometimes 30 persons a day from several different communities. And coming here…coming all this distance and you learn that you can’t get service because you are unvaccinated, you wouldn’t want that to happen, so the best thing you’d do is to get your vaccine shots,” Ashley said. He noted that the option to get the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests done for those residents who do not want to take the vaccine is unavailable since there is no private medical facility in the region that offers this service.