News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Suriname’s President for official visit to Guyana Tuesday
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President, Dr Irfaan Ali interacts with President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi during the latter’s last visit to Guyana
President, Dr Irfaan Ali interacts with President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi during the latter’s last visit to Guyana

PRESIDENT of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi will, on Tuesday, begin a four-day visit to Guyana on the invitation of President, Dr Irfaan Ali, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said on Saturday.

The official visit follows the visit by President Ali to Suriname in November 2020, during which the two Presidents launched the Guyana-Suriname Strategic Dialogue and Co-operation Platform (SDCP).

They will review the progress made thus far under that mechanism in the areas of foreign policy co-ordination and political dialogue, environment, health, infrastructure and transportation, agriculture, immigration, customs, security and private sector enhancement, the release said.

The two Presidents will also discuss priority issues on the CARICOM agenda as well as the economic and social repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on their countries.
“This sustained engagement between Presidents Ali and Santokhi is testimony to their shared vision and commitment to converging the collective energies of the two countries for the benefit of the citizens of both countries and the region as a whole,” the release said.

President Santokhi will be accompanied by Mellisa K. Santokhi-Seenacherry, First Lady of the Republic of Suriname and a delegation comprising Ambassador Albert R. Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Co-operation; David Abiamofo, Minister of Natural Resources; Parmanand Sewdien, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries; Riad Nurmohamed, Minister of Public Works; Albert E. Jubithana, Minister of Transport, Communication and Tourism; representatives of the State Oil Company of Suriname and members of the private sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.