Suriname’s President for official visit to Guyana Tuesday

PRESIDENT of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi will, on Tuesday, begin a four-day visit to Guyana on the invitation of President, Dr Irfaan Ali, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said on Saturday.

The official visit follows the visit by President Ali to Suriname in November 2020, during which the two Presidents launched the Guyana-Suriname Strategic Dialogue and Co-operation Platform (SDCP).

They will review the progress made thus far under that mechanism in the areas of foreign policy co-ordination and political dialogue, environment, health, infrastructure and transportation, agriculture, immigration, customs, security and private sector enhancement, the release said.

The two Presidents will also discuss priority issues on the CARICOM agenda as well as the economic and social repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on their countries.

“This sustained engagement between Presidents Ali and Santokhi is testimony to their shared vision and commitment to converging the collective energies of the two countries for the benefit of the citizens of both countries and the region as a whole,” the release said.

President Santokhi will be accompanied by Mellisa K. Santokhi-Seenacherry, First Lady of the Republic of Suriname and a delegation comprising Ambassador Albert R. Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Co-operation; David Abiamofo, Minister of Natural Resources; Parmanand Sewdien, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries; Riad Nurmohamed, Minister of Public Works; Albert E. Jubithana, Minister of Transport, Communication and Tourism; representatives of the State Oil Company of Suriname and members of the private sector.