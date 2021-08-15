News Archives
Guyana pledges assistance to Haiti following earthquake
President, Dr Irfaan Ali
President, Dr Irfaan Ali

PRESIDENT, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on behalf of the government and people of Guyana, has expressed solidarity and support to the people of Haiti in the wake of the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked that nation on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, the Guyanese Head of State, in telephone conversations, Saturday evening with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Dr Ariel Henry, and the Chairman of CARICOM, Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, assured them that Guyana will provide assistance to aid the relief and recovery efforts.

Prime Minister of Haiti, Dr Ariel Henry

“Guyana’s support will be part of a regional relief and recovery initiative that will be coordinated by the Chairman of CARICOM,” the release said.
Prime Minister Henry thanked President Ali for offering assistance. An assessment is being done to ascertain the extent of the impact of the earthquake, and to identify the critical areas of need.

Dr. Henry also said that the assessment report will be shared with President Ali and CARICOM as soon as it has been completed.
It is estimated that the earthquake killed more than 300 people and injured almost 2000 others.

