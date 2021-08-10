News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GDF Sergeant, two ex-soldiers to face charges for gold heist
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The millions recovered on Sunday
The millions recovered on Sunday

A serving member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and two ex-soldiers are expected to be placed before the court today for their involvement in the multimillion-dollar gold heist at Wallison Enterprise, at Gordon Street, Kitty, Thursday last.

The suspects have, reportedly, admitted to the crime. The suspects include a GDF Sergeant and the Chief Security Officer, along with another security officer who was on duty at the time of the robbery.

The robbers carted off over $38 million in local currency and $20 million worth of raw gold.

As investigations continue, Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum, noted that police ranks are searching for two other suspects who executed the robbery.

He explained that the robbery was orchestrated by the Chief Security Officer while the security officer who was on duty reportedly confessed that the robbery was to have been executed on Wednesday, August 4, but because the owner’s family was there, it was done the following day instead.

Police, on Sunday, made a major breakthrough in the investigation with the recovery of a total of $18M that was found buried at the residence of one of the GDF ranks located at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

At the time of the robbery, a 45-year-old goldsmith and a 20-year-old cashier were at work at Wallison Enterprise when the bandits entered at 10:05hrs.

The three suspects arrived in a white car and parked it north of the building and entered the compound through the main gate. They reportedly indicated to the security guard that they were there to sell gold.

The armed suspects then entered the waiting area where they spoke to the cashier and showed her a small package which they claimed contained the gold to be sold.

The suspects then immediately drew their firearms and ordered her into an office where the money and gold were secured. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.