GDF Sergeant, two ex-soldiers to face charges for gold heist

A serving member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and two ex-soldiers are expected to be placed before the court today for their involvement in the multimillion-dollar gold heist at Wallison Enterprise, at Gordon Street, Kitty, Thursday last.

The suspects have, reportedly, admitted to the crime. The suspects include a GDF Sergeant and the Chief Security Officer, along with another security officer who was on duty at the time of the robbery.

The robbers carted off over $38 million in local currency and $20 million worth of raw gold.

As investigations continue, Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum, noted that police ranks are searching for two other suspects who executed the robbery.

He explained that the robbery was orchestrated by the Chief Security Officer while the security officer who was on duty reportedly confessed that the robbery was to have been executed on Wednesday, August 4, but because the owner’s family was there, it was done the following day instead.

Police, on Sunday, made a major breakthrough in the investigation with the recovery of a total of $18M that was found buried at the residence of one of the GDF ranks located at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

At the time of the robbery, a 45-year-old goldsmith and a 20-year-old cashier were at work at Wallison Enterprise when the bandits entered at 10:05hrs.

The three suspects arrived in a white car and parked it north of the building and entered the compound through the main gate. They reportedly indicated to the security guard that they were there to sell gold.

The armed suspects then entered the waiting area where they spoke to the cashier and showed her a small package which they claimed contained the gold to be sold.

The suspects then immediately drew their firearms and ordered her into an office where the money and gold were secured. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.