Over $500M spent to upgrade East Coast roads

— 650 roads to be constructed in various regions by year end

IN less than a year, the Ministry of Public Works has expended some $543.6 million to build several roads in a number of communities along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) corridor.

This is according to information released by the government, which specified that a total of 27 roads valued at $458.6 million were built in the Better Hope/La Bonne Intention Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) area alone.

Added to that, it was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) that another $88 million was spent to repair roads in the area governed by the Plaisance/Industry NDC. It noted, too, that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government is constructing 650 roads, in toto, in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

In addition to providing improved road facilities, the ongoing works have also added to the creation of thousands of jobs, bringing the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led administration closer to delivering on its promise to create at least 50,000 jobs within the next five years.

During this year alone, the government has plans to expend some $172.4 billion, or 45 per cent of its $383.1 billion budget, on education, public infrastructure and healthcare. Of this sum, $58.2 billion worth of planned expenditure on public infrastructure is the second largest component of the government’s fiscal programme.

On the capital side, the budget for infrastructure is $32.9 billion, or 32 per cent of the total allocation for 2021. The country’s aggregate capital provision for this year is $103 billion.

The foregoing investments, according to the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) in its message following the announcement of Budget 2021, provide the financial grounding for the ‘build-out’ of the country’s infrastructure, and the basis for re-starting economic growth, which would have been hindered by a protracted electoral process and the pervasive COVID-19 pandemic.

It was only on Friday that Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar commissioned several roads in the communities of Industry and Vryheid’s Lust, both on the ECD. According to an article released by the DPI, the contract to complete 892 meters of road was executed by R&B Investments Incorporated, to the tune of $41.650M.

The article quoted Leleita Ram, a resident of Vryheid’s Lust for over 30 years, as saying that she is incredibly pleased with the outcome of the road project.

“I think the road did very well, you know; I think it’s a second time since I’ve lived here. You know, the first time whoever did it… it was not a good job,” Ram related.

She added: “Definitely, this is now a good job. We are well pleased about it, and you could see it really well done. And we are really happy in order to get a new road, and at least we’ll try to keep it good for a long time.”

Another resident, Edward Dhampaul expressed satisfaction with the completion of the upgraded road.

“I am pleased; this is a good job, considering we suffer for so long with a lot of craters,” Dhampaul said.

Meanwhile, Minister Indar used the occasion to encourage residents of both communities to be vigilant, and prevent persons from damaging the roads.

He also emphasised the need for persons to cultivate community pride, and take ownership of their community’s infrastructure.

“This is your road; if anybody is to park a truck or move a machine that digs it up and destroys it, you must stop them,” Minister Indar said, adding: “You must stop them, because they are destroying the road that you guys paid for. This is taxpayers’ money, and we cannot allow persons to break new infrastructure that we put up.”

He was further quoted by the DPI as saying: “Too many times I have seen, and had to respond to people with large trucks and machines and bulldozers with the iron track moving on a newly-built road and destroying it as they go along. We have to put a stop to it; we have to behave differently. These roads cost money; a lot of it! And we are building because of the need.”

Since being elected to office in August 2020, the government has invested heavily in ensuring that the country has adequate infrastructure to accommodate and even propel Guyana’s intended boom.

RIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE

Early this year, President Dr. Irfaan Ali had stressed the need for Guyana to have the “right infrastructure”.

“We have to build and modernise, and do what is necessary for growth and development, but there cannot be an overreach and over-spending; critical infrastructural links have to, and will be created,” the Head of State had said.

The government’s total budget for road programmes is $23.7 billion, $7.9 billion of which will go specifically towards the development of community roads.

Of the budgeted sum, $2.1 billion has been set aside for hinterland roads, and the rehabilitation of a number of hinterland airstrips.

“We are doing a lot in terms of infrastructure; we are looking at pavements, parks, and other areas of infrastructure development,” Minister Indar had said previously.

Before 2025, Guyana is hoping to complete and put in use some massive pieces of infrastructure. These include the bridge across the Corentyne River, connecting Guyana to Suriname; the construction of a spanking new four-lane high-span bridge across the Demerara River; the US$50 million East Coast Demerara to East Bank Demerara four-lane highway; and a ‘super four-lane highway’ from Schoonord, on the West Bank Demerara (WBD), to Parika, on the East Bank Essequibo (EBE). The latter project forms part of a wider initiative to create direct linkage to Bartica, in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Minister Indar had also elaborated on the government’s plans to connect Goshen to Monkey Jump, both in Region Ten, and subsequently Monkey Jump to Bartica. Also, there are plans to connect Parika to Timehri, and Timehri, via Mabura, to Monkey Jump.

This will be supplemented by the construction of 125 kilometers of road from Linden to Mabura Hill.

“This a big one; it will cost about US$192 million, and tenders are already out for it,” Minister Indar related.

Additionally, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill had spoken about the government’s intention to pursue infrastructural development in a manner that is climate-resilient. The need for this was compounded by the recent floods, which caused significant damage to roads, bridges and culverts across the 10 administrative regions.