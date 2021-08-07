Female suspect in Pardessi’s murder turns self in 

A WOMAN who was been sought for questioning into the murder of Hemraj Pardessi, called “Prem”, turned herself over to the police at the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam on Friday.

The woman, who is said to be a close friend of the victim, is his neighbor, and is alleged to have planned the robbery, which led to the murder of Pardessi, who was in Guyana renovating his Reliance Settlement, East Canje home. This publication understands that the woman knew that Pardessi had withdrawn money from a local bank to offset expenses associated with the ongoing renovations on the day he was killed. Sources disclosed that the woman invited the victim to her home, and on his return to his residence, she made contact with her accomplices, who later pounced on him as he entered his yard on Tuesday night. Pardessi was struck to the head with a piece of steel rod, and strangled with duct tape. The perpetrators ransacked his home, and escaped with the cash.

During an intelligence-led operation following the discovery of the man‘s lifeless body, the police arrested four persons. Investigators worked feverishly and diligently, and managed to apprehend a fifth suspect, who was hiding in the Canje Creek aback the Rose Hall Estate. The Guyana Chronicle understands that he cracked under interrogation.

He reportedly admitted that the intention was to rob Pardessi, but he was inadvertently killed during the course of the robbery.

Pardessi, 60, an overseas based Guyanese, was found bludgeoned at his residence on Tuesday night. He resided alone and was last seen alive and in the company of another male, earlier on Tuesday, by his nephew.

At around 23:42hrs that day, the police found Pardessi lying motionless at the bottom of the stairs on the ground floor. He was facing down, duct tape was around his neck, and blood was oozing from his nose. After following the trail of blood to the second floor, the police found the entire place ransacked.

While the six suspects remain in custody, investigators are looking for another male, who is believed to have fled with the loot.