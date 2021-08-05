Woman among five arrested for murder of overseas-based Guyanese man

POLICE in Berbice have arrested five persons, including one who is said to be the main suspect, for the murder of oversees-based Guyanese, Hemraj Pardessi called “Prem”.

During an intelligence-led operation, the police were able to arrest four men; three of whose ages were given as 22, 28 and 31, while the fourth man was identified as a close friend of the deceased and the mastermind of the murder. A 36-year-old woman is the fifth person in custody. Investigators are seeking several others for questioning.

Pardessi, 60, of Reliance Settlement, East Canje was found bludgeoned at his residence on Tuesday night.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the man returned to Guyana sometime last week and has been doing some renovations at his home which also houses a Superbet shop on the ground floor.

He resided alone and was last seen alive earlier on Tuesday by his nephew, in the company of another male.

According to sources, Pardessi made a withdrawal from a local bank on Tuesday for the ongoing renovations. It is believed that the intention was to rob him of the cash but during the robbery, the man was killed. It is unclear how much money was stolen.

Additionally, this publication understands that Pardessi was attacked shortly after walking a visitor out of his yard.

While it is unclear who contacted the police, they responded to the crime scene around 23:42 hrs and found Pardessi lying motionless at the bottom of the stairs on the ground floor.

He was facing down, duct tape was around his neck and blood was oozing from his nose. After following the trail of blood to the 2nd floor, the police found the entire place ransacked.

He was later pronounced dead by a doctor. The body is presently at the Arokium Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, one of the dead man’s relatives, Jiwantie Singh, said she received a call around 03:00 am on Wednesday from an aunt who stated that “Thiefman went in on Uncle Prem and he was dead.” She noted that she hurriedly dressed and went to the scene where she noticed a number of police ranks inside and outside the yard. From the gate, she said she was able to see a pool of blood by the steps and subsequently it was confirmed that Pardessi was killed.

She noted that the news came as a shock to the family since the father of four did not have any issues with anyone.