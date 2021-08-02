News Archives
Two die in Airy Hall accident 
Dead: Romesh Das
Dead: Romesh Das
The scene of the deadly accident on the Airy Hall Public Road, Essequibo Coast, on Sunday evening

A POLICE officer identified as Romesh Das died on Sunday evening after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a motor car on the Airy Hall Public Road on the Essequibo Coast. The accident occurred around 18:30hrs in front of Man Man Gas Station. According to residents they heard a loud sound and rushed to the scene where they saw two men lying on the ground. One of the men was identified as Das, who was motionless and the other was crying for help.  According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the motorcycle was heading south and the motor car, driven by Mahendra Raj was heading north when they collided. A motor car driven by a female which was passing at the time stopped and took the victim who was crying for help to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was admitted.  “We passed and slowed down, the guy was helpless, begging for help and no one was helping; everyone was just videoing and a lady said not to touch before fingerprints go. I know to do CPR so I strap he up and immediately rushed him to the hospital,” the female driver related. This newspaper was informed that the injured man died while receiving medical attention.

Staff Reporter

