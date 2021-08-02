News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Emancipation celebrated virtually without missing a beat
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
A few scenes from todays Virtual Emancipation celebrations
A few scenes from todays Virtual Emancipation celebrations

HELD in a virtual environment, Guyana on Sunday celebrated Emancipation in a kaleidoscope of colours, laughter and unity.
Displaying the rich culture and unique traditions of Afro- Guyanese, drums and games were played.
An array of cuisines and entertainment also filled the day’s festive schedule.
Starting the day off with a libation ceremony and ending it with a display of unique talents at a closing concert, the events of the day did not miss a beat even though the day was celebrated in confined space. In an invited comment, Sister Penda of the African Cultural & Development Association (ACDA) told the Guyana Chronicle that after Afro-Guyanese were liberated, they went on to build the village movement and co-operative societies.

“What happened after emancipation is they bought the plantation system and is to the point where it was to where we are today,” she said adding: “Our foreparents were so determined that with the small amount of monies that they got, they came together and they started buying those same plantations that went into liquidation, they bought them and they turned them into villages where they had everything set up, they had their own governments.”
She noted that Emancipation is not just a celebration for Afro-Guyanese, but for all Guyanese.
“When we think of Emancipation in Guyana, we think about Africans, we think about the proclamation on August 1st and we think about freedom.”
She stated that the ancestors fought the greatest fight to ensure the future and freedom enjoyed today.
“We got to this point because of struggles, the struggles of our foreparents. How did we make it here? It’s because our ancestors made it clear that they are going for self-determination, that they are going to house, feed, self-government and they achieved it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Naomi Parris

More from this author

Naomi Parris
Naomi Parris
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.