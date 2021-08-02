Emancipation celebrated virtually without missing a beat

HELD in a virtual environment, Guyana on Sunday celebrated Emancipation in a kaleidoscope of colours, laughter and unity.

Displaying the rich culture and unique traditions of Afro- Guyanese, drums and games were played.

An array of cuisines and entertainment also filled the day’s festive schedule.

Starting the day off with a libation ceremony and ending it with a display of unique talents at a closing concert, the events of the day did not miss a beat even though the day was celebrated in confined space. In an invited comment, Sister Penda of the African Cultural & Development Association (ACDA) told the Guyana Chronicle that after Afro-Guyanese were liberated, they went on to build the village movement and co-operative societies.

“What happened after emancipation is they bought the plantation system and is to the point where it was to where we are today,” she said adding: “Our foreparents were so determined that with the small amount of monies that they got, they came together and they started buying those same plantations that went into liquidation, they bought them and they turned them into villages where they had everything set up, they had their own governments.”

She noted that Emancipation is not just a celebration for Afro-Guyanese, but for all Guyanese.

“When we think of Emancipation in Guyana, we think about Africans, we think about the proclamation on August 1st and we think about freedom.”

She stated that the ancestors fought the greatest fight to ensure the future and freedom enjoyed today.

“We got to this point because of struggles, the struggles of our foreparents. How did we make it here? It’s because our ancestors made it clear that they are going for self-determination, that they are going to house, feed, self-government and they achieved it.”