Online Stabroek Market being developed

— says President Ali

COME September, Guyana is slated to benefit from an online shopping platform called www.stabroekmarket.com, according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

During his keynote address at the opening of the Amazonia Mall on Friday, President Ali explained that the initiative will be a localised version of the internationally recognised platform www.amazon.com. When established, the platform will allow “every single small operator, small entrepreneur” to market their products to potential consumers in all parts of the world.

“Once that is launched, our honey, our beauty products, all the facilities we offer as a country, our indigenous people, women entrepreneurs, they will have an opportunity to join a market that gives them access to the rest of the world,” Dr. Ali noted.

He indicated that the project is being developed by an overseas-based Guyanese who is a notable player in the logistics business. Asked whether government has invested any funds in the initiative, Dr. Ali responded in the negative.

“We have not invested a cent,” the President emphasised.

He gave the assurance that the platform is slated to modernise the local landscape, and expose Guyanese businesses and business owners to global markets that would draw even more attention to all that Guyana has to offer.

Further, the Head of State said that the mix of development and initiatives is what is necessary to take the country forward, adding that it will ensure that development is done in a way that does not expand inequality but will bridge the gap.

Over the last few years, the advancement of technology has inspired the creation of a number of online shopping platforms targeting local consumers. The new worldwide platform will create wider reach, and will fall in line with the government’s vision to modernise all sectors of the country.