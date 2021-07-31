Fire station, EMS extension commissioned at the Melanie

RESIDENTS along the East Coast Demerara corridor now have access to better fire-fighting and emergency facilities, following the commissioning of a new fire station and the extension of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) programme at Melanie Damishana.

East Bank Demerara residents, from Agricola to Garden of Eden, are also expected to benefit from the emergency medical and ambulance services that will be offered at the new fire station.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, who was present at the commissioning ceremony, said that the establishment of the fire station and EMS facility are part of a wider project being undertaken

by the government to provide top-tier services across the country.

The minster emphasised that the establishment of the fire station is an investment made to further build the capacity of the Guyana Fire Service and its response to disaster.

“As we continue to commission the new fire stations in Mahdia, Mabaruma and other places, the national architecture in response to fire and medical emergencies will be comprehensively enhanced,” Minister Benn said.

Also making brief remarks at the commissioning ceremony was Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, who noted that with the establishment of the fire station and provision of emergency services and ambulances, residents on both the East Coast and East Bank will see a more efficient and robust response from first responders.

The minister related that the Ministry of Health, and by extension the government, is working to provide EMS facilities to all ten of the country’s administrative regions.

He further stated that he is optimistic that the new approach of having emergency services and ambulances located outside of the capital city will see better response to emergencies and traumas. Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo spoke of the continued expansion of the fire service.

“Today’s initiative was made possible through the continuous support of the Government of Guyana, through the Fire Service. Over the years, the government continued to support the growth, expansion and development of the Fire Service,” he said.

“Residents on the East Coast and residents on the East Bank will be able to benefit from the ambulance service provided by the Guyana Fire Service, free of cost, compliments of the Government of Guyana,” he added.

Edoo further noted that the Guyana Fire Service had embarked on a project to train its officers in emergency response to provide better assistance to the populace.

“The fire service moved to providing a medical first-responder service in which fire fighters were trained to provide first aid care to persons in need to a fully established EMS unit,” he said.

Residents from Agriculture Road, in Mon Repos, to Victoria on the East Coast of Demerara, and residents from Agricola to Garden of Eden on the East Bank of Demerara will be the beneficiaries of these emergency services.