E - Papers
Floodwaters rise in Eteringbang
Another scene of the floods at Eteringbang (CDC photo)
Floodwaters have risen significantly in the community of Eteringbang in Region Seven (CDC photo)

THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has received reports that floodwaters have risen significantly in the community of Eteringbang in Region Seven, a release from the commission said.
The release noted that according to preliminary reports, some 10 commercial establishments and three households have been impacted. Early assessments also indicate that waters have risen to approximately three feet in some parts and continue to rise.
Region Seven is expected to endure more rainfall and towards the end of the week, it is estimated to measure as much as two inches during a 12-hour period.
“The CDC is working with the regional authorities to monitor the developing situation and is prepared to dispatch relief supplies and an assessment team to Eteringbang,” the release said.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
