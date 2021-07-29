News Archives
Cocaine, cannabis found in Corentyne raid
Some of the narcotics found by law enforcement during their raid
A quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis were found at Kildonan village, Corentyne during a police raid carried out on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

Police said a search was carried out at an empty open lot where one black plastic bag containing seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis and one transparent plastic bag containing a quantity of whitish rock-like substance, suspected to be cocaine were found.

The suspected narcotics were weighed and the suspected cannabis amounted to 35 grammes while the suspected cocaine amounted to 15 grammes.

Police said a search was also carried out at a male suspect’s residence. Two transparent plastic bags containing seeds, leaves and stems that are suspected to be cannabis were found in his yard.

It was reported that the man was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. The suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 75 grammes.

Staff Reporter

