Man who allegedly raped teenager wanted by police
A 15-year-old girl was, between July 7 and 16, reportedly raped by a 21-year-old man who is currently being sought by police. The incident occurred at a location in Region Nine.
Police said the suspect committed the act and has since gone into hiding. A report was made and an investigation was launched into the incident.

Staff Reporter

