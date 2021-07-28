Hururu farmers get seeds, planting material and farming tools

AGRICULTURE Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, made good on his promise when he handed over a quantity of farming tools and planting material to farmers from Hururu, Region 10, on Tuesday. During the simple handing-over exercise, Minister Mustapha said that the tools and planting material will benefit farmers who were badly affected during the recent flooding, a release said. “I received a request from representatives from the village for planting materials and farming tools. I made a commitment and today I am making good on that commitment. Hururu was one of the communities that were affected by flooding. We’ve seen the devastating effects and farmers from every village and community that was affected can rest assure that the government will be giving assistance to get back to the land. Very soon the President will pronounce on that,” Minister Mustapha said. The minister also said that other plans were in place to extend the same form of assistance to other indigenous villages across the country. Village toshao, Mark Gomes, who collected the items on behalf of the villagers, thanked the minister and the government for the timely donation and continued support towards agriculture and overall development in the village. “I want to thank the minister for this donation. It will help the farmers from Hururu to improve our agriculture. I also want to thank the government for the work it has been doing so far for agriculture and overall development,” Gomes said.

Items that were handed over included seeds, fertiliser, ‘bongo’ pumps, a grass weeding machine, Acoushi ant bait, and other farming tools.