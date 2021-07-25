News Archives
Capital and current works progressing in Reg. 2
Regional Executive Officer Devanand Ramdatt speaking at the recent RDC meeting
REGIONAL Executive Officer (REO) of Region Two, Devanand Ramdatt, says the Pomeroon-Supenaam region is the leading region in the country to have achieved 71 per cent of its capital works and 52 per cent of its current projects.

While addressing the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) statutory meeting recently, Ramdatt said that completion of the projects is a result of timely procurement and the addition of more evaluation officers.

He outlined that since the current government took office more suppliers and contractors have been bidding for projects. According to Ramdatt, even though some contractors are new, their work is impressive and is highly competitive.

He projected that the region will achieve 100 per cent of its capital projects by November 2021.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva said she is satisfied with the current pace of the region’s budget achievement and commended the REO and his staff. She said that the region is also facilitating early payments to contractors and also more monitoring is being done. De Silva said that the region is experiencing tremendous transformation in all the sectors and she is happy that persons are benefiting from the projects.

Some of the major projects executed in the region include construction of the Abram Zuil Secondary School, the Queenstown Primary and the tuberculosis building at Suddie. The region also benefited from $127M in contracts.

