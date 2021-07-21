‘Nigel Hoppie Walkway’ commissioned

A “state-of-the-art” footpath, leading into the Leonora Police Station, was recently commissioned the “Nigel Hoppie Walkway” in honour of Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie.

This was done as part of a series of events to celebrate the 182nd anniversary of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The symbolic ribbon was cut by Hoppie himself, and a plaque designated in his honour was unveiled by him as well.

Commander of Regional Division Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Errol Watts, noted that with the reduction in crime—including an impressive 18.7 per cent reduction in serious crimes for the second quarter as compared to the same period in 2020, under the leadership of the acting COP, and the reform which the GPF has been undergoing, the ranks of Region Three came to the consensus that Hoppie deserved to be hailed for his remarkable efforts.

“I looked at the library, and I see there’s a former commissioner’s name on the library, and I know our commissioner deserves to be recognised. So, with the consensus of all the ranks in Region Three, we have decided that our state-of-the-art walkway will be named after a respected individual, a Commissioner of Police, a qualified individual, and a man of Region Three,” he said.

Serious crimes cover a wide range of criminal activities, among them violent crimes, drug-related offences, and criminal charges involving death or serious bodily harm to the victim, especially drunk-driving matters. In terms of the crime situation for the year thus far, it was reported that there has been a significant decline in robbery under arms, by as much as 36.3 per cent. Murder is also down, but just marginally, at 16.7 per cent, from 78 per cent around this time last year to 65 per cent.

And, surprisingly, of that number, just seven of the victims were women, which is a significant improvement on the 20 that were killed at the end of June last year. On the downside, however, six of those seven women were killed during domestic-related incidents.

Also present at the unveiling and commissioning were members of the COPS in Faith; Regional Education Officer, Devendra Persaud; Regional Health Officer, Erica Forte; junior and senior ranks of the Guyana Police Force, scouts, members of the station management committee and special invites.

The acting Commissioner also visited the accommodation of the Special Joint Services Unit which comprises seven policemen and six soldiers and is located at Leonora. While at the location, he was fully briefed on the unit’s operation by 2nd Lieutenant Tobin of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).