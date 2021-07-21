Coalition commissioners dodge motions to fire Lowenfield, others

THE three Opposition members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) have once again walked out of a meeting hosted to discuss the removal of three officers from the constitutional agency. “When the issue came up, the Opposition said they are not going to participate,” explained Sase Gunraj, one of the three government representatives on the Commission.

It was Gunraj, along with his colleagues, Bibi Shadick and Manoj Narayan, who piloted motions seeking to remove the Commission’s Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield; his

deputy, Roxanne Myers, and Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, all of whom were accused of electoral fraud, and trying to rig the March 2020 elections in favour of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC).

When the motions were called, the APNU+AFC commissioners walked out of the meeting. “We are accustomed to them doing this kind of nonsense now; the nation has gotten used to it,” Gunraj said.

He noted, however, that notwithstanding the existing bottleneck, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Commissioners will be exhausting all legal avenues at their disposal to ensure that the motions are heard and deliberated on.

With the three Opposition Commissioners and the three Government Commissioners, the determining vote for the motions rests on the shoulders of the GECOM Chairwoman, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh. The GECOM trio came in for harsh criticism from the public at large for their alleged conduct during the aforementioned elections, and its recount. They have since been charged, and are currently before the courts.

Lowenfield is faced with three counts of Misconduct in Public Office, and three counts of Forgery, while Mingo was charged with four counts of Misconduct in Public Office, and Myers with two counts of Misconduct in Public Office.