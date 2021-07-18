Rockstone businesswoman robbed at gunpoint

A 57-year-old businesswoman of Rockstone Junction, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and her grandson were robbed of a quantity of cell phones and jewellery by three armed men on Friday night.

According to Police Headquarters, the businesswoman was in her shop with her grandson around 22:00hrs when the three identifiable male suspects rode up on two ‘XR’ motorcycles without number plates to purchase some items.

One of the suspects, who is known to the victim, approached the shopkeeper to purchase a pack of cigarettes, two bottles of water and one tin Canada Dry. She reported that the suspect then returned to his accomplices and rolled a ‘joint’ of marijuana and began to smoke.

The victim went into her room where she normally sleeps and observed the suspects heading in the direction of Mabura. However, about 20 minutes later, she heard her dogs barking continuously in her back yard, which is surrounded by thick vegetation.

Police reports that her grandson armed himself with a cutlass and ventured outside into the dark to assess the situation when he was accosted by one of the suspects, whom he knows from Kuru Kuru, who choked him and pointed a hand gun to his head.

The other two suspects, whose faces were covered with black jerseys and who were armed with two handguns, then followed and took him to the shop and instructed him not to make noise as they barged in and confronted the owner. They instructed her to lay down and she complied.

According to a police report, the suspects then removed the victim’s jewellery and made way to her shop counter where her “money bowl” was situated along with a number of cell phones.

The bandits stole a Samsung Note 5 cell phone valued at $90,000; one BLU Smart phone valued at $22,000; one Logic Smart phone valued at $26,000; one Ique phone valued at $6,000; one Blue cellular phone valued at $20,000; $1500 in phone cards; one gold chain valued at $150,000; one gold ring valued at $60,000 and six gold studs valued at $30,000.

The victim reported that she raised an alarm and alerted a car driver who made an effort to apprehend the suspects, however, this proved futile since they had already escaped on their motorcycles through the trail.