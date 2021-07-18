Boy, 16 and woman, 74 latest COVID-19 deaths

THE Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that two more persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have succumbed to the dreaded virus. The latest fatalities are a 16-year-old male from Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo) and a 74-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice).

The two latest deaths take the total number of deaths recorded consequent to the COVID-19 virus to 509. The ministry reported that both victims died while receiving care at a government medical facility.

The Health Ministry also recorded some 120 new cases of COVID-19, from 1,199 tests carried out up to the end of Friday, July 16, 2021.

Of the new cases, Region One (Barima-Waini) recorded two; Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam), three; Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), five; Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), 34; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), seven; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), six; Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni), two; Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), 54; and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), seven.

Amongst the newly infected persons were 57 males and 63 females. To date, eight persons occupy the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 103 are institutionally isolated; 1,068 are isolated at home, and five are in institutional quarantine.

Of Guyana’s 21,471 confirmed cases recorded from some 208,667 tests conducted, there have been some 19,805 recoveries recorded.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six-foot physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.