MoU signed to ‘jump start’ $39.2M training programme for hinterland youths

THE Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, on Thursday, officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jump start a $39.2M training programme for Community Support Officers and youths.

The training programme will be headed by the Board of Industrial Training and will see youths benefitting from a number of BIT courses.

Speaking at a simple ceremony held at the Hinterland Scholarship Dormitory at Liliendaal, Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton, outlined the structure of the programme.

“The programme is specifically the Amerindian Affairs programme; the programme is funded by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs but the technical officers who will ensure that these programmes succeed they will be made available via the Board of Industrial Training. That is the structure of the programme.”

Minister Hamilton highlighted that the training will give the CSOs a chance to become multi-talented and skilled in various areas that will promote community development and self-improvement.

“You must have more than one talent and you must have more than one skill. The Board of Industrial Training by itself will continue to engage Amerindian communities through the length and breadth of this country.”

The minister further urged CSOs who were gathered at the ceremony to take advantage of training to better themselves and communities on a whole.

Also urging CSOs to take advantage of the programme, Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai said: “CSOs I believe this is your time, take the opportunity that you are now embarking on and focus on the training.”

She stressed that the CSOs will be given the opportunity to benefit from a series of soft and tangible trainings that will provide self-reformation and enable overall community development.

“I want you to focus on all parts of the training. I understand that there is going to be some soft skill training and some tangible training and it doesn’t matter what you are taught or how much you are given to do, do it diligently and focus on completing successfully,” the minister urged.

Meanwhile, Endra Williams, a CSO from Region One, told the Guyana chronicle that she intends to take full advantage of the training.

The young woman noted that she was eager for the opportunity to learn a new skill and to share whatever she learns with her fellow youths. Marvia Williams from Region Seven, also shared similar sentiments. The young man noted that he was excited for training and hopes to share what he learns with others in his community as well.