BK Quarries commits to rectifying nonpayment for overtime

ISSUES of nonpayment of overtime to workers and other welfare matters at BK Quarries Inc. were examined closely by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, during his visit to the company’s worksite in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), on Wednesday.

Although being impressed by the occupational health and safety (OHS) measures implemented at the quarry, the minister observed that there were issues related to the payment of overtime and other pressing matters that warrant immediate attention and rectification.

Subsequent to his visit, Minister Hamilton convened a meeting at his Brickdam office, on the same day, with senior officials of the company.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Labour, the minister along with Senior Labour Officer, Prandatt Basdeo met with Director of BK Quarries Inc., Gail Tiwari; General Manager, Charles Kertzious; Manager, Richard Inniss and Payroll Officer, Clive Muridall. Representatives of the company acknowledged that it was not in full compliance with the payment of overtime but committed to working to rectify its shortcomings. In light of this commitment, the Labour Ministry was inclined to give the company three months to become compliant.

The ministry also committed to having its officers work along with the company to oversee the process. Accordingly, labour officers will check during the three-month period to ensure the issue is rectified.

Outside of the areas of noncompliance, officials of the company said that it provided free laundry services for its workers, three meals and a snack each day, as well as free accommodation for all workers on site.

Minister Hamilton, however, reminded the company of the importance of adhering to the laws, and the need for employees to receive compensation when working overtime hours.

The team from the Ministry of Labour had visited the quarry as part of a routine inspection, an exercise which will continue to occur throughout the country. The aim is to ensure that there is compliance across the board, as no specific company will be targetted.

The routine inspections are done to ensure workers’ rights are respected, and that all necessary protocols are observed and the country’s labour laws are adhered to.