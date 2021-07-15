Rosehall estate closer to reopening

THE Ministry of Agriculture, on Wednesday, signed some $115 million in contracts to boost the sector; $26 million of which will go towards the rehabilitation of the Rosehall factory.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, said the contracts represent the government’s commitment to the people.

“This is a very important contract for us because you know for a fact when we were in opposition, we said we will reopen the closed sugar estates and this is one of the estates that is earmarked to be open.

“A number of activities are going on at Rosehall estate and this is one of the most important part of the factory to get the factory in order.”

Minister Mustapha highlighted the importance of the contractor completing the works on time, pointing out that the livelihood of many depends on it.

“A number of persons are still awaiting jobs there at Rosehall and we also have to boost our sugar production because now we are seeing GuySuCo is making a turn in terms of increasing its profitability, reducing the cost of production, all these things are in the process of being accomplished and while we are doing this work, many persons are waiting out there for jobs at these estates,” Minister Zulfikar said.

The minister reminded contractors that while they have an interest to make a profit, government has a commitment to deliver to the people. “We are hoping that by the end of August, that each and every project that is in the budget will be awarded and contracts will be signed so that all the works would have commenced and we can complete our work programme for the remainder of the year.

We are hoping to complete our work programme by November, that means that contractors who are given work under the Ministry of Agriculture have to work and ensure that we deliver on time.”

Some $25 million will go towards the supply, delivery and testing of equipment for the Hydromet Service, while $21 million will be used for the construction of a value-added laboratory at the Burma Rice Research Station. Another $41 million will be used for the procurement of two refrigerated containers, upgrade of land and construction of a shed; and the supply, delivery and testing of equipment to the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC).