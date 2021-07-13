Landlord’s son allegedly stabs young tenant to death

A 24-year-old father of one, Dwayne Daniel Taitt, was allegedly stabbed to death by the 42-year-old son of his landlord on Monday.

The stabbing occurred around 00:30hrs and reportedly stemmed from Taitt being issued with a notice to vacate the Lot 2 Middleton Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, property.

According to Police Headquarters, Taitt, an enforcement officer at the Guyana Revenue Authority, at the time of the incident was at the premises which he rents from the mother of the suspect, Jacklyn Lamaizon, and lives with his reputed wife and two-year-old daughter.

The wife of the deceased reported that on Sunday last, around 17:30hrs, she was at home with Taitt when the landlady informed them in the presence of her son that they have up to Wednesday, July 14, 2021, to move out of the premises.

At the time of the incident, Taitt and his family were sleeping. They were awakened by the suspect banging on their apartment door with a piece of wood, while shouting at the family to move out.

As a result of the loud banging, Taitt opened the door and saw the suspect who was armed with a knife. He ran out to the street opposite the apartment, but the suspect pursued and dealt him a stab to his chest before fleeing the scene and escaping with the weapon.

Taitt, who fell to the ground, was picked up by his reputed wife and a security guard and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Police say that the body was examined and a wound was seen to his left upper chest. It was transferred to the hospital’s mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem.

According to Police Headquarters, the suspect was arrested and the weapon was recovered. Statements were taken in the matter and the suspect is in police custody as an investigation continues.