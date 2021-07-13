Another child admitted to COVID-19 ICU

THE Ministry of Health, on Monday, disclosed that another child has been admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

According to the ministry, this additional child takes the total number of children in the ‘COVID’ ICU to two. Two others are in the hospital’s transition ward.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, made this disclosure during his daily COVID-19 update on Monday and noted that all of the children have confirmed comorbidities.

“Two of the children who were there before have been discharged but currently we have four children that are in the hospital and of those four, two are currently in the ICU, and two are in the regular wards. The two that are in the ICU, one has been there for some time now and just early this morning another child has been admitted to the ICU. So, in total we have four children that are currently in the hospital,” he said.

Minister Anthony noted that while each child has a different illness, doctors have been working strategically to ensure the safety and recovery of all four patients. Two children who were patients at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, have recovered and were recently discharged from the facility.

Currently there are 11 persons hospitalised at the COVID-19 ICU. A total of 57 persons are patients at the facility.

Meanwhile, even as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Minister Anthony is encouraging persons to take the necessary precautions to guard against the spread of the virus.

He reminded that the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is through the use of face masks, social distancing, and practising proper sanitisation.

“We know that if it is droplets that it can travel as far as six feet but if its aerosols which are very smaller particles they can even go further and in indoor environments these smaller particles – the aerosols- can remain suspended in the air for a prolonged period of time. We need to wear our masks constantly and correctly at all times,” said Minister Anthony.