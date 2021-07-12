Rigging allegations: Kuru Kuru Co-operative Society elections postponed

THE Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Kuru Kuru Co-operative Society came to an abrupt end, on Sunday, after allegations of voter fraud, during the election of office bearers, led to an altercation.

That was according to Regional Councillor of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Region Four, Raghunandan Singh, who told the Guyana Chronicle that the long overdue elections saw rigging attempts by persons in a desperate bid to hold on to power.

Reports indicated that Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon and Coalition members Van West Charles, Daniel Seeram and Edward Collins were present at the election.

“Thanks to the Chief Co-op Officer who was vigilant and realised what was taking place. The election was aborted because the process was not transparent and in keeping with the laws of the co-op.” Singh stated.

According to him, several persons who were not members of the co-op were registered to vote and that resulted in legitimate members being denied the opportunity to exercise their democratic right.

It was reported that several of the persons who had turned up to cast their vote were not members of the co-op. Singh noted that it was under the watchful eye of the members of the community, the Community Development Council and the Chief Co-Op Officer that the plan was thwarted. “They had a lot of persons who are not members of the co-op registered to vote today [Sunday] and deny the rightful members of the co-op from voting,” said Singh.

He noted that one voter in particular who is a recognised member of the co-op, on Sunday made it known that his name was conveniently left off of the voters’ list.

Singh stated that the Chief Co-op Officer made the decision to have the elections postponed to a later date. A new date is yet to be identified for the hosting of credible and transparent elections.

According to Singh, it would have been the first elections at the Kuru Kuru Co-operative Society in 10 years. He noted that elections are expected to be held every three years. Regional Chairman of the Region Four, Daniel Seeram, on Sunday, confirmed that Harmon was present at the meeting. During the interview with this newspaper, he indicated that he was not in a position to speak about any of the allegations as he made an early exit which was prior to the commencement of the elections.