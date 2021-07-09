Trial into murder at minibus park to start July 13

THE High Court trial into the murder of 34-year-old Rawle Rodriguez, who was killed during a robbery at the Route 40 minibus park in 2017, is expected to commence before a judge and jury on July 13.

Affiba Yenkana, called “Dougla”, and Akeem Haymer, called “Curry”, were arraigned on Thursday before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court for the capital offence.

The duo denied that on January 20, 2017, at Croal Street, Stabroek, they murdered Rodriguez during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The indictment was presented by State Prosecutor Lisa Cave. The duo is being represented by attorneys-at-law Lawrence Harris and Rachael Bakker.

A third accused, Wayne Gilbert, who was charged separately, is currently on remand awaiting his trial at the High Court.

According to reports, on the said date, three men attacked and later stabbed Rodriguez in the chest during a robbery. The men had allegedly trailed him from the Demico Roof Garden, where he was earlier seen consuming alcohol.