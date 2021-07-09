News Archives
E - Papers
Retrial of 2013 Mash Day murder winding down
DEAD: Kumar Mohabir
DEAD: Kumar Mohabir

AS the retrial of the 2013 Mash Day murder of Enterprise businessman, Kumar Mohabir winds down, the State on Thursday closed its case after presenting a handful of witnesses.
Devon Thomas, 22, and Randy Isaacs, 26, are on trial before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a mixed 12-member jury at the Demerara High Court. It is alleged that on February 23, 2013, they murdered Mohabir, called “Dusky” and “Fire Link” at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

Devon Thomas

After State Prosecutor Lisa Cave closed her case, Thomas and Isaacs led their defence in court. Both men claimed that they are innocent of the charge. The case has been adjourned until tomorrow for defence witnesses. The men are being represented by attorneys-at-law Ronald Daniels and Narissa Leander.

Randy Isaacs

In 2015, the men were first tried at the High Court and found guilty of the offence. After being sentenced to 75 years in prison, they moved to the Court of Appeal to have their conviction and sentence overturned. Earlier this year, the Appeal Court allowed the appeal and ordered a retrial. According to reports, the Mohabir family members were enjoying the Mashramani festivities on Vlissengen Road when a gang of youths attacked Kumar Mohabir and killed him, under the pretext that he had “mashed” the feet of one of them.
Navindra Mohabir went to his brother’s rescue, and was viciously attacked. He suffered five serious incised wounds to his right hand. The duo, who were known to the victim, were arrested after Navindra pointed them out during an identification parade.

Staff Reporter

