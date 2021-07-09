News Archives
Nephew kills uncle, allegedly over plantains
A 27-year-old man is now in police custody after he allegedly bludgeoned his 51-year-old uncle, Aubrey Jonas, to death on Wednesday evening. According to the police, Melroy Moore brutally attacked Jonas following an argument purportedly over the reaping of plantains.
In a recount of what transpired, Jonas’ 23-year-old niece said that the argument started after the suspect entered Jonas’ farmland at Phoenix, Leguan, and reaped the plantains without being granted permission.
The victim’s niece said that after Moore left the farm, Jonas went after him with a cutlass and engaged him.
Jonas reportedly asked the suspect who gave him permission to pick his plantains, to which Moore responded: “You touch dem plantain and yuh gon see whuh gon happen to you!”
At that, the men reportedly get into a heated but short-lived argument which ended with each going their separate ways.

It however transpired that Moore armed himself with a knife and went to the Phoenix Koker and sat, and as Jonas was walking past him, heading into the village, they started arguing again.
It is alleged that Jonas lashed the suspect with the cutlass he was carrying, which resulted in the suspect going into his mother’s yard, and arming himself with a piece of wood, used it to clobber his uncle in the head. After committing the act, the suspect reportedly made good his escape on foot, while Jonas was picked up by his niece, who had video recorded the incident, and rushed to the Leguan Cottage Hospital where he succumbed at 16:00hrs while being treated for his injuries.
At around 17:00hrs, the police, acting on information received, located the suspect in an abandoned house in Phoenix, Leguan, and apprehended him after outlining the allegations.
The body of the deceased is presently lying at the Leguan Cottage Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. Further police investigations are underway.

Staff Reporter

